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10 Myths About Horses That Owners Keep Falling For
By Gargi Chakravorty,2 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. There’s something almost magical about horses. These powerful, elegant creatures have been our companions for thousands of years. Yet despite all that time together, misconceptions about them continue to spread like wildfire through stables and riding arenas across the world. Some of these myths are harmless little quirks of tradition, passed down from one generation of horse lovers to the next. Others? Well, they can actually put your horse’s health and wellbeing at risk.