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Florida grocery chain Fresco Supermarkets opens 7th in-store liquor shop
By Catherine Douglas Moran,3 days ago
Florida grocery chain Fresco Supermarkets is toasting to its latest boozy addition. The supermarket company, which caters to Hispanic and Caribbean communities, announced Wednesday the opening of its seventh Fresco Liquor in-store concept. The chain launched the store-within-a-store format in 2023. While several grocers have opened standalone liquor stores —...
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