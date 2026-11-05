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Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Month
By Houston Texans Public Relations,4 days ago
HOUSTON – Houston Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, the NFL announced today. Fairbairn connected on all 11 of his field goal attempts in October, including five from 50-plus yards. During the month, Fairbairn led the NFL in points scored (43) and 50-yard field goals made (five), while tying for the league lead in field goals made (11) and field goal percentage (100.0). He was the only kicker in the NFL with at least 10 field goals made in October to convert 100 percent of his attempts.