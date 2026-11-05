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The 2027 Met Gala Theme Could Bring Jeans and T-Shirts to Fashion’s Biggest Night
By Matthew Velasco,4 days ago
Alas, the 2027 Met Gala has a new theme after the Costume Institute scrapped its planned John Galliano exhibition. Titled “Extraordinary: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday,” the show turns its attention to the clothes and materials we might otherwise overlook and what designers can make of them. The gala takes place May 3, with the exhibition opening to the public six days later. It’s a marked shift from the theatrical world of Galliano’s designs and could mean that we see jeans and (gasp!) T-shirts in droves during the biggest night in fashion.