undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Where is Windows 12?
By Tom Warren,4 days ago
Is a senior correspondent and author of Notepad, who has been covering all things Microsoft, PC, and tech for over 20 years. While I wasn’t expecting Microsoft to announce Windows 12 during its RTX Spark launch event last month, more than a few people were hoping to see something truly new. Between the growing frustration with Windows 11 and the muted response to Copilot Plus PCs, it’s starting to feel like Microsoft needs to go bigger with its desktop OS.