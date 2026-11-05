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Xbox overhauls its PC, web, and cloud apps with a faster design
By Tom Warren,4 days ago
Is a senior correspondent and author of Notepad, who has been covering all things Microsoft, PC, and tech for over 20 years. Microsoft is unveiling a new Xbox PC app that launches “up to 60 percent faster” than before, with an overhauled design to match new updates to Xbox Cloud Gaming on the web and smart TVs. Xbox Insiders will be able to start testing the updated Xbox PC app today, and the updated Xbox Cloud Gaming interface will start rolling out over the next few weeks.