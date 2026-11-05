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Ex-GOP advisor predicts Colom will win Mississippi Senate race ‘by next Thursday’
4 days ago
The Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska have yet to be called as both states continue to count ballots. MS NOW Reporter Nnmadi Egwuonwu has the latest from the Election Commission's office in Jackson, Mississippi. MS NOW Analyst Ayman Mohyeldin, Reporter for The Washington Sun Evan McMorris-Santoro, and Senior Advisor to The Lincoln Project Stuart Stevens join the Group Chat with Stephanie Ruhle to discuss their takeaways.
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