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Evonik Invests €52 Million to Expand Silicone Platform in Essen
By KERRY PIANOFORTE,3 days ago
Evonik has invested €52 million in expanding its silicone platform at the Essen Goldschmidtstrasse site in Germany. The investment included the construction of a new production plant and a large tank farm. The new facility increases production capacity for organomodified silicones, a key product group within Evonik’s international silicone network. These tailored silicone additives are used in applications including polyurethane foams for insulation materials, mattresses or automotive seating, as well as in adhesives, coatings and personal care products.