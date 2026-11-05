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Margate Crime Blotter: Nearly $3,000 Stolen in Vehicle Burglary, Retail Thefts and Multiple Battery Arrests
By Sharon Aron Baron,3 days ago
The Margate Police Department responded to various incidents and made multiple arrests between October 22 and November 2, 2026. On Oct. 27, a retail theft was reported at Walmart, 5555 W. Atlantic Blvd., between 9:28 p.m. and 9:29 p.m. The store reported a loss of $108. Property Damage – Winfield...