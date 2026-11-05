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FROM PRO MOD ROOKIE TO TEAM OWNER PETER NORTON’S REMARKABLE FIRST SEASON
By Andrew Wolf,2 days ago
Peter Norton had never so much as watched a Pro Modified race in person when he took his family to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod at Bradenton Motorsports Park in February 2025. Less than two years later, the Indiana businessman has a Winter Series championship, multiple event victories, a growing stable of Pro Mod cars, and some of the sport’s most recognizable drivers competing under his Hurricane Motorsports banner.