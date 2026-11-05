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Noblesville business offers unique way to dispose of pumpkins
By Jessica Todd,4 days ago
A business in Noblesville offers residents a unique way to dispose of uncarved pumpkins after Halloween. Happy Goat Lucky Yoga, an animal-assisted therapy and goat yoga business, is doing a pumpkin round-up throughout November for their 18 goats. Residents can text 317-922-9459 for the address to drop off pumpkins without paint or mold or inquire about pumpkin pick-up.
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