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Argonne Expands AI Inference Infrastructure as Scientific Demand Grows
By Ali Azhar,4 days ago
A lot of attention has gone into the computing power needed to train AI models. And for good reason. Training the largest models requires enormous amounts of hardware. It also requires a substantial amount of money. However, model training is only part of the story. Once a model is ready, it still needs computing resources. It needs them every time someone uses it. That’s inference, and it’s becoming a bigger consideration as AI finds its way into scientific research.