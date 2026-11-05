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Cops return to New Jersey mother’s home months after she was found stabbed and husband called 911
3 days ago
FIRST ON FOX: CHESTER, N.J. — Police returned Wednesday and Thursday to the home where New Jersey mother Brooke Hanlon was found stabbed to death nearly five months ago. Investigators were seen at the property on Pottersville Road in Chester, New Jersey, on Thursday until about 5:45 p.m. They were seen leaving the Hanlons’ home with brown bags of evidence.
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