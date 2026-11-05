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Smooth as Tennessee Wine and Whiskey: Local Wineries and Distilleries
By Emily Gravette,4 days ago
It's no secret that Chattanooga has a robust bar and restaurant scene, each one has something special and unique to offer. An underrated culinary highlight in Chattanooga are the incredible wineries and distilleries this city has to offer. If you're looking to explore some Chattanooga hidden gems, try one of these wineries or distilleries!