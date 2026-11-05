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Evonik Declines BASF Takeover Bid
By KERRY PIANOFORTE,3 days ago
The Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG has carefully reviewed the letter from BASF SE dated October 22, 2026, expressing its interest in making a voluntary public takeover offer. Based on the information available, the Executive Board has decided not to enter into negotiations with BASF SE. The Executive Board remains focused on its strategic direction and further development of Evonik as an independent company.