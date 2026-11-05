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Nouryon Begins Production of MMAO Catalyst aActivator in China
By KERRY PIANOFORTE,3 days ago
Nouryon is adding new production of its modified methylaluminoxane, or MMAO, in Jiaxing, China, to meet growing demand for the high-performance plastics used in solar panels and cars. The company will begin producing MMAO, the catalyst activator essential to making these plastics, at its existing Jiaxing site to serve customers in China and beyond. Production is planned to begin in the first half of 2028.