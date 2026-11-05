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IMCD Appoints Martin Wolf Managing Director for China Operations
By KERRY PIANOFORTE,3 days ago
IMCD, a global distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has appointed Martin Wolf as Managing Director, China. Wolf brings more than 20 years of international experience in the chemical industry, acquired primarily at BASF in business and operational management roles across Greater China, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Wolf holds a Master’s...