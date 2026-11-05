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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opens in Hannibal, Packs Huck Finn Shopping Center by Noon
By Linden Wynn,3 days ago
A new Ollie's Bargain Outlet opened its doors in Hannibal this week, moving into the former Big Lots space at Huck Finn Shopping Center and drawing crowds of holiday shoppers before noon. The store held its grand opening on Wednesday after a soft opening earlier in the week, and shelves of closeout merchandise were already busy with customers looking to get a jump on Christmas shopping.