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Lincoln concert series to feature bluegrass band with deep local roots
By Michelle T. Bernard,3 days ago
LINCOLNTON – The Cockman Family from Sherrills Ford will perform a concert Sunday, Nov. 8, as part of the Lincoln County Concert Association series. This popular band has developed a distinct bluegrass gospel style that has gained audiences throughout the Southeast. Their arrangements of old gospel songs have been very popular. Their tight harmonies and original songs have been applauded for their unique sounds.
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