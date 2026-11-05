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Fall Driving Safety: Hunting Season Edition
By Warwick Dispatch,4 days ago
Fall brings beautiful scenery, seasonal activities, and increased hazards for motorists. In Orange County, the combination of stunning open roads and a large hunting population can create dangerous situations. As fall begins, we experience shorter daylight hours, rainfall, wet leaves, fog, and fluctuating temperatures. Together, these factors create additional challenges...