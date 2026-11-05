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Barstow Marks Route 66's 100th Year With New Heritage Park, Time Capsule
By Christopher Kim,4 days ago
Barstow will mark Route 66’s 100th year with a free, daylong celebration on Main Street on Nov. 14. The program includes the ribbon cutting for Main Street Heritage Park and a reveal of where an official centennial time capsule will be buried for 50 years. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Avenue and Main Street.
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