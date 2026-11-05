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Raptors Sign Kevin McCullar Jr. To Two-Way Contract
By Luke Adams,5 days ago
The Raptors have signed former Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced today (Twitter link via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca). The 56th overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Kansas, McCullar spent his first two professional seasons on two-way contracts with the Knicks, playing sparingly for the club. In 25 total NBA appearances, the 6’6″ shooting guard averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per contest.