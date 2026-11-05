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RECAP: Blackhawks bested by Panthers 5-3 in Sunrise
By Matt Csakai,3 days ago
In a season where Chicago Blackhawks fans were hoping to see some life from a rebuild start to emerge, the team on the ice has been an extreme letdown. The Blackhawks came into Wednesday night having lost three straight games. That victory was sandwiched between another three-game losing streak before it. The Blackhawks will be without Patrick Kane for the next few games with an upper-body injury. While his offense will be missed, he was replaced in the lineup, along with Andrew Mangiapane, with Jordan Greenway and Dillon Boucher, who was making his NHL debut.