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Gary’s City Life Center Launches a Comeback, but It Still Needs Help
By Rayonna Burton-Jernigan,3 days ago
The halls of City Life Center of Northwest Indiana vibrated with children’s screams and the patter of their feet. Music filled the halls as staff members began preparing dinner for the dozens of kids filling the gymnasium. Oct. 29 was a special day for them: It let the kids celebrate Harvest Days before Halloween and launch the organization’s comeback campaign.
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