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4 New York men charged in fake cash-return scheme in 16 Pa. counties, including Berks, Northampton
By 69 News,4 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa.— Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against four New York men Thursday for using fake cash at stores in 16 Pennsylvania counties, including Berks, Bucks, Lancaster and Northampton, among others. Fabian Coke, Fitzroy James, Christopher Nicholas and Gabriel Young are charged with felony counts of organized retail...
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