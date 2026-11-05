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Listen To “Ether On The Dark Side” By King Buffalo
By XS ROCK,4 days ago
Listen To “Ether On The Dark Side” By King Buffalo…offering a final preview of their forthcoming album Doomsayer, out Dec. 4. “’Ether’ started out as a jam and organically evolved into one of the longer tracks on Doomsayer. Its pacing, atmosphere, and groove have a real John Carpenter soundtrack feel, which is one of my favorite things about the song. It’s been going over incredibly well live, and I’m excited for people to finally have the opportunity to spend more time with it and really take it all in,” drummer Scott Donaldson shares.