undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brian Regan adds another layer of comedy for next stop at The Wilbur
By Jason Greenough,4 days ago
A New England February is not exactly balmy, but Brian Regan is going to give us every reason he can to get indoors and stay warm when he has the chance. As announced earlier this week, the widely-respected elder statesman of the craft is saddling up for a second show when he visits the Wilbur in early 2027, with a fresh spot added on February 27. The grind hardly ever stops for Regan even after more than 30 years in the game., as he continues to tour regularly with theater dates all over the country, most recently culminating in the form of his 2021 Netflix special On The Rocks.