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Candace Parker Partners with EICOP to Launch HBCU Sports Media Fellowship
4 days ago
Candace Parker is paying it forward, as the two-time WNBA MVP partnered with the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program to launch a sports media fellowship for students from historically Black colleges and universities. Candidates land paid summer internships in LA, New York, or Atlanta, alongside dedicated housing, mentorship, and professional...