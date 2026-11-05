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Central Community College announces retirement of Columbus President Kathy Fuchser in 2027
By NTV News,4 days ago
Columbus, Neb — Central Community College announced Thursday that CCC-Columbus President Dr. Kathy Fuchser will retire effective Jan. 4, 2027. Fuchser has led the Columbus Campus since January 2018, succeeding Dr. Matt Gotschall, who was appointed college president. During her tenure, Fuchser oversaw the addition of The Center for...