undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Under construction: City of Noblesville breaks ground on $50M police headquarters
By Current Publishing,4 days ago
Construction is underway in the city on a $50 million headquarters designed to expand the Noblesville Police Department’s capabilities. City officials, NPD officers and project partners Garmong, DCCM, GM Development and Veridus Advisors broke ground on the headquarters at 1715 Division St. Oct. 29. Expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete, the nearly 59,000-square-foot facility will be 230 percent larger than the department’s current building.