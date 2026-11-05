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Metal Legends Death Angel Release New Song “The Never Was”
By XS ROCK,4 days ago
Metal Legends Death Angel Release New Song “The Never Was”…Bay Area thrash metal veterans DEATH ANGEL have unleashed a brand new single, ‘The Never Was,’ accompanied by an official lyric visualizer. The track arrives as the band prepares for an extensive run of international touring, including upcoming performances across Europe and Australia, as well as their annual holiday shows.