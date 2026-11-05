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Help lead Flint Beat’s sports coverage
By Flint Beat Staff,4 days ago
FLINT, Mich. — From weeknight matchups to weekend highlights, Flint Beat is seeking an experienced seasonal sports editor to keep readers connected to Flint-area sports. The editor will coordinate reporters, freelance stringers and photographers to deliver game recaps, scores, roundups and highlights, with opportunities to develop features about local athletes, coaches and teams. Responsibilities include assigning, editing, writing and publishing coverage on Flint Beat’s website, initially focusing on boys and girls basketball and hockey.