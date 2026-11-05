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Taste the History: Exploring Downtown Columbia’s Culinary Scene with Columbia Food Tours
By Gabriela Quiñones,4 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Food Tours is giving locals and visitors a unique way to explore downtown Columbia by blending rich local history with the city’s thriving culinary scene. Hosted along Main Street, the walking tour takes guests through historic milestones, from the origin of Lady Street to the iconic 1903 Barringer Building. Along the way, participants stop at local favorites for curated food and drink tastings.