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California dentist credits patience and persistence for successful renegotiation of plan reimbursement rates
3 days ago
Quick Summary: Felicia L. Lai, DDS, has owned a practice in Bakersfield for nearly 30 years. When dental plans’ inadequate reimbursement rates threatened her practice’s financial stability, Dr. Lai and team members successfully renegotiated rates with four plans using patience, persistence and organized data. She explains how in this Q&A.