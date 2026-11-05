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How these former LSU football coaches left their mark on Baton Rouge, from McClendon to Miles
By JOY HOLDEN,3 days ago
Baton Rouge has intense relationships with LSU football coaches. They are loved or hated, depending on the season, and sometimes emotions shift from game to game. They live in the city, but residents don’t see them often. Whether they stay here for one year or 10 years, LSU football coaches leave indelible marks on the city long after they’re gone.