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$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at Maryland Royal Farms Remains Unclaimed
By Patrick Herron,4 days ago
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Maryland last month remains unclaimed as of November 5, according to the Maryland Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Royal Farms, located at 12545 Eastern Avenue in Middle River, for the Saturday, October 17 drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball, earning a $1 million prize.
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