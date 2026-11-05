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BloodRayne 25th Anniversary Plans Include New Comic Series, Night Channels Apparel, and Definitive Collection Update
By Orpheus Joshua,4 days ago
Ziggurat Interactive has announced a new BloodRayne comic book series in partnership with Roditeli Productions, with a Kickstarter campaign scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The announcement comes alongside a limited-edition apparel collaboration with Night Channels and an update on BloodRayne: Definitive Collection. The upcoming comic series...