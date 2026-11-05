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What U.S. Sen. James Lankford has to say about GOP losses, Democratic gains in midterm election
By Christian Hans,4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - The shift in congressional power following the midterm elections will bring changes to the work of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation. In an interview with News 9 on Thursday, U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Democrats’ control of the House and Senate will affect the legislative agenda. Lankford also responded to criticism of the Republican Party from Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and called for Republicans to return to basic conservative principles.
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