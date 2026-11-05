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Blockbuster Warriors Trade Pitch Lands Anthony Davis From Washington Wizards
By Juan Paolo David,4 days ago
The Golden State Warriors are on a five-game winning streak entering Thursday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. The Warriors are playing great, but they still have a glaring need for a starting center. They have been linked to Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.
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