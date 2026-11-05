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How Octopuses Lock in Long-Term Memory Without New Proteins
By Featured Neuroscience,4 days ago
A neurobiological investigation published in the Journal of Neuroscience reveals a distinct molecular mechanism underpinning long-term memory in the octopus brain. Led by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ruppin Academic Center, the study demonstrates that long-term potentiation (LTP) in the octopus vertical lobe is preserved via an autonomous, self-sustaining nitric oxide (NO) feedback loop.