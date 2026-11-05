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Enriched Environments Rewire the Brain via Shared Synaptic Gene Networks
By Featured Genetics Neuroscience,4 days ago
A comprehensive meta-analysis of rodent brain studies reveals consistent molecular mechanisms that enable environmental stimulation to enhance neuroplasticity. Published in Molecular Neurobiology, the study was co-led by Federico Miozzo at the Institute for Neurosciences (IN CSIC-UMH) and Bartek Wilczyński at the University of Warsaw. By harmonizing bulk and single-cell...