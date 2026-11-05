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Artesia Library’s Holiday Card Drive Supports U.S. Troops
By Michael Smith,2 days ago
Wanting to ensure that military service members were remembered during the holiday season, Artesia Public Library adult services librarian Wendy Kilpatrick launched a Christmas card drive in 2023. Area residents responded, sharing handwritten messages of gratitude and holiday cheer with…. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do...
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