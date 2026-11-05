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Orlando Philharmonic's Resonate Festival Packs Beethoven Into One Big Saturday
By Ethan Chen,4 days ago
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is in the middle of a weeklong tribute to Beethoven, and the festival hits its busiest stretch this Saturday with back-to-back concerts at Steinmetz Hall inside the Dr. Phillips Center. A family-friendly matinee kicks off at 1 p.m., followed hours later by a full evening performance built around one of the composer's most famous symphonies.