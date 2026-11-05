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Why Ultra-Rare Gene Therapies Struggle to Reach Patients: Lessons From DBA at ASTCT
3 days ago
Experts highlighted how Diamond-Blackfan anemia illustrates the scientific, financial, and manufacturing challenges that can prevent promising gene therapies for ultra-rare diseases from reaching patients. For patients with Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA), delays in developing gene therapy can mean more years of blood transfusions and continued exposure to iron overload. At the...