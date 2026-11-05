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Edmond Breaks Ground On First New Hotel Since 2018, A Tru By Hilton
By Jordan Myers,4 days ago
Edmond officials and project partners gathered Wednesday afternoon to break ground on a new Tru by Hilton hotel, marking the city's first new hotel development since the Hilton Garden Inn opened in 2018. The milestone caps years of planning for a site north of Covell on Progressive Drive, where the hotel brand has been working its way through city approvals since earlier this year.
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