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Duo sought for assaulting, robbing man on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights: NYPD
By Bill Parry,3 days ago
Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for two muggers who robbed a man on Roosevelt Avenue nearly two months ago. The 33-year-old victim was in front of a store at 87-09 Roosevelt Ave. in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 14, when he was approached by the two suspects just before 4:15 a.m., when they pushed the victim and began to punch and kick him, police said Tuesday. One of the assailants snatched the victim’s backpack, which contained an iPhone valued at approximately $720, a wallet containing identification cards and around $40 in cash. The suspects fled on foot eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward the 90th St-Elmhurst Ave 7 train station. The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.
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