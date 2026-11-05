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NBA viewership trending at high through first two weeks
By Jon Lewis,4 days ago
The second season of the new NBA media rights deal is thus far off to an even better start than the first. NBA regular season windows were averaging 2.92 million viewers across the league’s primary broadcast partners NBCUniversal, ESPN and Prime Video through the second week of play, up 25% from last year and the highest average at this point of a season on record, excluding the two delayed seasons that began in Christmas week (2011-12 and 2020-21).