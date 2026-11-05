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Dominic James assigned to Syracuse Crunch
By Justin G.,2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning made a somewhat surprising move on Wednesday when they reassigned center Dominic James to the Syracuse Crunch. With Zemgus Girgensons not expected back until the weekend road trip, and Yanni Gourde not quite ready to go, it leaves the Lightning a forward short for at least a game. It’s a good thing they’re used to an 11/7 line-up, because it looks likes they’ll play at least one more game with that rotation.