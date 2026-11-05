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The WannaBeatles: Tennessee’s Ultimate Beatles Experience
3 days ago
Grammy-Nominated Beatles Entertainment in Franklin, Nashville, and Beyond. The timeless music of The Beatles continues to bring generations together, and The WannaBeatles have made it their mission to keep that music alive. Blending the familiar sounds of the Fab Four with their own signature humor, musical surprises, and plenty of audience interaction, they create an experience that goes beyond the music. The group got its start in Middle Tennessee nearly two decades ago and, today they continue to entertain audiences across the country.