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Arkansas Veterans Complete Unique Road Trip with a Purpose
By Dwain Hebda,4 days ago
To meet them today, Colin Gorman and Chris Haugen come off like pretty ordinary guys. Gorman, a Little Rock native, graduated from Catholic High School for Boys, earned a degree in accounting from Hendrix College in Conway and is today managing partner at EGP, a North Little Rock-based accounting and business consulting firm. Searcy-born Haugen grew up in Conway and now lives the life of a self-taught software engineer in Little Rock.
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